John William Fyda, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John William “Bill” Fyda passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in Santa Cruz, Bolivia.

He was born June 22, 1959 in Oil City, Pennsylvania, the son of Lela Thompson Fyda and John Joseph Fyda and grew up in Boardman.

He was a 1977 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and the Ohio Institute of Technology.

Bill worked as a crew chief, then manager for various oil exploration companies in Bolivia, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Belize, Peru, Thailand, Nigeria and the United States.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Mary Kay Fyda-Mar and Joanne Fyda York.

Surviving him are his wife, Marlene Morales; son John; daughters, Heidy and Jennifer and granddaughters, Valeria and Lucia, all of Bolivia and sisters, Carol Burgess and Susan Hammond, of Boardman.

Services will be held in Santa Cruz.