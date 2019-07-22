John William Caldwell, Leetonia, Ohio – Obituary

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John William Caldwell, 54, of Leetonia, died, Friday, July 19, 2019 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born, May 20, 1965 in Alliance, a son of James Caldwell and Michael Kay Cowan.

John served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant.

He is survived by his father, James J. (Cindy) Caldwell of Columbiana; a brother, Jason Caldwell of Leetonia; four daughters Michelle, Caitlin, Mary and Courtney Caldwell; four sons, Dennis, William, Corey and Jacob Caldwell and several grandchildren.

Following his wishes, no services will be observed.

Professional arrangements have been entrusted to Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

