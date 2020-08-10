John W. West, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. John W. West will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Greater Mt. Zion COGIC in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

John passed away peacefully as he thanked his doctor and nurses for taking such good care of him during his battle with cancer at 2:15 p.m. in the VA Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Mr. West was born April 24, 1950, in Jackson, Georgia to the late John D. West and Annie Lois (Goodman) West.

He lived most of his life in Farrell, Pennsylvania and the Pittsburgh area.

He graduated in 1968 and then entered the U.S. Navy in 1968.

He married his wife, the late Pamela West (Adair), on February 11, 1980; she passed away February 15, 1994.

Mr. West retired in 2015 from New Hope Community Church Men’s Recovery Home, Ambridge, Pennsylvania as a supervisor.

During his recent stay at the VA, he was often called upon to pray with and for veteran’s and their families as they began to transition over to eternal life. John always had a smile on his face and words of encouragement. Mr. West was a true servant of God; he accepted the Lord as his Lord and Savior at an early age in life. He loved to praise and worship God through song, playing the drums and bongos. Mr. West had an angelical voice that will never be forgotten. He sang on the praise team and in a community choir in New Castle, Pennsylvania, he often was a lead singer in their Annual Christmas Program. He worked with the Youth Department at New Hope Community Church. Mr. West absolutely adored and loved his family and friends. He is also known as coach West, for he was a Peewee coach for Farrell for many years. His players always brag about his play 7 diamonds. Mr. West had a way with words and was the king of all remixes. He formerly worked as a cook at Heinz Field Pittsburgh and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He was a member of Greater Mount Zion in Farrell, Pennsylvania and attended New Hope Community Church while living in Ambridge, Pennsylvania.

He leaves to cherish his memory three daughters, Shannon M. Richardson (Robert, Sr.) of Douglasville, Georgia, Roxanne C. West-Rain (Sean, Sr.) of Farrell, Pennsylvania and Ashely M. West (Donta Bell) Sharon, Pennsylvania; one son, Marques Byler (Nicole) of Sharon, Pennsylvania; two stepdaughters, Pamela Baker of Sharon and Kimberly Baker of Farrell; two brothers, Willie West of Sharon, Pennsylvania and George West (April); three sisters, Una Riley (Dave) of Stratford, Connecticut, Ula West of Farrell, Pennsylvania and Myrdis West of State College, Pennsylvania; ten grandchildren, Amminika Adair-Gamble, Shania Richardson, Robert Richardson, Jr. of Georgia, Sean Rain, Jr. Sian and Syon Rain of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Marques Byler, Jr., Iren Brodie, Kamdyn Byler and Asante’ Bell, all of Sharon; four great-grandchildren; ten stepgrandchildren and his Godson, Preston McKelvey.

John was a preceded in death by his parents; his wife; two sons, John Wiley and John Vegas West; three brothers; a great-grandson; William, Tony, and James West; two sisters; Tina and Mattie West and a very special nephew, Jaylan “Bubby” West.

The family will receive friends Monday, August 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church.

Please continue to follow the CDC recommendations by practicing social distancing. Guests are required to wear a facial covering or mask.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

