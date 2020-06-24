John W. Shearer, Jr., East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John W. Shearer, Jr., 88, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his home with family.

John was born in Unity, September 21, 1931, son of the late John and Annie Hays Shearer.

He was a lifelong resident of East Palestine and a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy having served aboard the USS Robert A. Owens and the USS Henley destroyers during the Korean War.

He was a member of the V.F.W. post 4579 and the American Legion post 31 in East Palestine, as well as the East Palestine Moose Lodge. John was instrumental in erecting a memorial stone in honor of James Call, a Unity resident who perished aboard the USS Indianapolis in WWII.

He was a founding member of the Unity Fire Department and a member of the East Palestine Fire Department.

John was also known to have played with numerous local bands throughout the years.

He was a retired truck driver and drove for several local companies, most recently Ed Wilson & Son Trucking.

John is survived by his daughter, Becky Shearer of East Palestine; grandson, Wes (Michelle) Shearer III, USN; great-grandson, John Wesley Shearer IV; niece, Shari Matthews and his loving dog and cat LooLoo and Draino.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Eunice Shearer in 2013 and sisters, Olive Boyles and Eva Widowfield.

Military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 25 at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford by the combined units from the East Palestine American Legion and VFW posts.

Memorial contributions can be made in John’s name to Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice, c/o Ohio Living Foundation, 1001 Kingsmill Parkway, Columbus, OH 43229 or online at Ohioliving.org.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.