John W. Hunter, Jr. Obituary

Youngstown, Ohio - December 9, 2018

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Private funeral services were held on Friday, December 14, 2018, at the Kubina Yuhasz Wasko Funeral Home, celebrated by Monsignor Peter Polando, for John Walter Hunter, Jr., 90, who passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Assumption Village, North Lima.

John was born January 5, 1928, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late John Walter and Blanche Catherine (Booth) Hunter.

He was a member of the United States Army Signal Corps and United States Naval Reserve, where he served during the Korean War.

He then worked for the United States Post Office for 30 years until his retirement.

John loved the outdoors and particularly enjoyed visits to Mill Creek Park and Fellows Riverside Gardens with his wife, Janice. He also enjoyed golfing, bird watching and vacations with his family.

John leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 65 years, the former Janice Marie Smith and his children, Joyce (Robert) Kirkpatrick of Girard, Judy (Stephen) DeDonato of Maumee, Ohio, John (Alexia) Hunter of Columbus, Ohio and James (Amanda) Hunter of San Antonio, Texas. He leaves six grandchildren, Kellie (Pratheek) Kakkasseril of Canfield, Robert (Natalie) Kirkpatrick of Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Amy DeDonato of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Krista (Jason) Neal of Austintown, Ryan Kirkpatrick of Boardman and Emily DeDonato of Chicago, Illinois. He also leaves eight great-grandchildren, Maya, Colin and Anjali Kakkasseril, Karadee, Aubrey, Evelynn, and Connor Kirkpatrick and Anna Neal.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy Miller and Margaret Lewis; nephew Ronald Miller, and great-nephew Keith Miller.

The family would like to offer special thanks to the caring and compassionate staff in the Special Care Unit at Assumption Village, especially Nurse Dodie and Spiritual Care Coordinator Tom McGiffin. Your kindness will forever be remembered and appreciated. Also, many thanks to Hospice of the Valley for their comfort and professionalism. Special thanks also to family physician Dr. Andrew Marakas for years of care.

Those wishing to honor him are asked to consider a donation in his name to Mill Creek Metroparks Foundation, PO Box 596, Canfield, OH 44406.

