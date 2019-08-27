John W. Bridge, Sr., Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John W. Bridge, Sr, 77, passed away at 12:55 p.m., Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Salem Regional Medical Center, where he had been a patient.

Mr. Bridge was born December 25, 1941 in Salineville, a son of the late Ephrian and Edith Thomas Bridge and had resided in the Salem area for the past five years, having previously resided in Washingtonville and East Palestine.

He was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church.

Mr. Bridge is survived by a son, John (Bobbie) Bridge, Jr. of Salem and a brother, Tom Bridge of Salineville.

Private burial will be in Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford.

Arrangements were with the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home, East Palestine.