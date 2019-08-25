John Vokovich, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Vokovich, 91, passed away Saturday morning, August 24, 2019 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Born April 4, 1928 in West Point, he was the son of the late Ben and Pauline (Turlik) Vokovich.

A long-time public servant, John was a Navy veteran of WWII, he worked as a Lisbon police officer for seven years and as a sheriff’s deputy for 18 years, retiring in 1985. He then worked as a maintenance man for the city of Salem for five years during which time he painted every room in city hall.

A member of St. Paul Catholic Church, he served as an usher and Eucharistic minister.

He enjoyed woodworking and gardening. He liked to build and gift his creations as well as helping his friends fix things. He will be remembered as a hard-working man

He is survived by wife, Genesta (Baronzi) Vokovich, whom he married October 24, 1953, as well as many nieces and nephews. He and Genesta wintered in Naples, Florida for many years

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Anita Coleman and twins, Helen Hinkle and Mary Thomas and brothers, Victor, Michael and George Vokovich.

A funeral mass will be celebrated by the Rev. Robert Edwards at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday at St. Paul Catholic Church.

Burial will follow at Lisbon Cemetery.

Calling hours will be two hours prior to the service in the church.

Military honors will be accorded by the Salem Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. George Catholic Church, 278 West High Street, Lisbon, OH 44432, St. Paul Catholic Church, 925 East State Street, Salem, OH 44460, or the Sophia Women’s Center, 1830 South Lincoln Avenue, Salem, OH 44460.

Funeral arrangements handled by Weber Funeral Home.