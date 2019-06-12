John V. Riedmann Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John V. Riedmann, 89, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at his home.

He was born February 12, 1930, in Smithfield, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Joseph and Theresa Riedmann.

He came to Warren in 1959 and retired in 1995 from the Warren Post Office as a mail carrier after 37 years.

John was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren.

He enjoyed walking, riding his bike, hunting and word search puzzles.

He is survived by his six children, Margie Pickens of Knoxville, Tennessee, Stanley (Rebecca) Riedmann of Great Falls, Montana, Marcia (Tom) Mason of Saxonburg, Pennsylvnia, Vicki Keller of Warren, Michael (Connie) Riedmann of Warren and Scott (Jana) Riedmann of London, England; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Freda Metz and Elizabeth French, both of Smithfield, Pennsylvania and Theresa Dunham of Gans, Pennsylvania and extended family, Jim, Erin and T.J. Overly.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Florence “Flo” Riedmann, whom he married February 12, 1955 and passed away November 24, 2017; a son, Larry Riedmann; six brothers, Frank, Joe, Vince, Fred, Carl, Ed and six sisters, Myrtle, Mary, Anne, Margaret, Marie and Sophie.

Family and friends may pay their respects Friday, June 14, 2019, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, at 12:30 p.m., at St. Mary’s Church, High Street, Warren, Ohio, with Reverend Francis Kratinak, officiating.

Burial will be in Pineview Cemetery in Warren.

“There’s a house in Heaven, where two chairs sit just outside. She sits in one. The other is empty right now, but she always puts both chairs out every day. The house isn’t very big, but it always seems like it’s just big enough. That’s how she likes it. She waves to the neighbors, who are just starting their day, even though she’s been up for a while already. She walks inside, leaving the door open.

There’s a house in Heaven, where the coffee is always fresh. She pours a cup and busies herself getting the table ready. She puts the kettle on and goes through the newspaper. She sets the good parts on the table. She knows the ones he likes to read. She makes the tea and sets the steaming cup next to the paper.

There’s a house in Heaven, where the door is always open. She’s sitting at the table, coffee in hand, when she hears his footsteps just outside. He steps through and she smiles. It’s the kind of smile that lights up her eyes. He can’t help but smile back. (Teresa Stacy).”

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to John’s family.

