John Tobias Crawford, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Tobias Crawford, 78, died Wednesday morning, May 20, 2020 at the Salem Regional Medical Center Emergency Department.

Born July 17, 1941 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late James Hayward and Eileen Kathleen (Smith) Crawford.

John lived at Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon the last several years of his life.

He is survived by his siblings Jim (Judy) Crawford of San Antonio, Texas, Robert (Monica) Crawford of Lisbon and Mary E. Penn of Michigan. He also leaves two special cousins, Lyle Campbell of Lisbon and Gladys Barone of Lowellville as well as many nieces and nephews.

John was a Christian and showed loved to everyone around him. He rooted for the Yankees, but he was the biggest Browns fan ever.

There will be a committal service at Petersbug Cemetery where he will be laid to rest with his parents.

The family extends deep appreciation for the loving care provided by the staff at Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon.

Arrangements are being handled by the Weber Funeral Home in Lisbon.