John Timar Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 19, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church for John Timar, 84, who passed away on Saturday, October 13, 2018.

John was born in Youngstown on March 4, 1934, son of the late John and Anna Muntean Timar.

He was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church on Bella Vista and former member of St. Mary's Romanian Byzantine Catholic Church on Glenwood.

He served in the U.S. Army as a radio teletype operator in Germany and in Beirut, Lebanon 1957-1959.

He retired from LTV (Republic Steel) in 1985 after 32 years in the electric weld pipe department as a tally man.

Mr. Timar belonged to the Legion of Romanian American Volunteers, SOAR 1331 and Eagles Aerie 213.

Mr. Timar was an avid bowler for 60 years, bowling in numerous leagues, mostly at The Holiday Bowl on Wednesday night.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Farcas of Cleveland.

He is survived by a nephew, David (Ruth) Farcas of Portland, Oregon and a niece, Mary (Ron) Benko of Fairview Park, Ohio.

Friends may call on Friday, October 10 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to services.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 16 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.