Watch Live: 27 First News

My Valley Tributes

John Timar Obituary

Youngstown, Ohio - October 13, 2018

By:

Posted: Oct 15, 2018 01:06 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 15, 2018 01:06 PM EDT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 19, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church for John  Timar, 84, who passed away on Saturday, October 13, 2018.

John was born in Youngstown on March 4, 1934, son of the late John and Anna Muntean Timar.

He was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church on Bella Vista and former member of St. Mary's Romanian Byzantine Catholic Church on Glenwood.

He served in the U.S. Army as a radio teletype operator in Germany and in Beirut, Lebanon 1957-1959.

He retired from LTV (Republic Steel) in 1985 after 32 years in the electric weld pipe department as a tally man.

Mr. Timar belonged to the Legion of Romanian American Volunteers, SOAR 1331 and  Eagles Aerie 213.

Mr. Timar was an avid bowler for 60 years, bowling in numerous leagues, mostly at The Holiday Bowl on Wednesday night.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Farcas of Cleveland.

He is survived by a nephew, David (Ruth) Farcas of Portland, Oregon and a niece, Mary (Ron) Benko of Fairview Park, Ohio.

Friends may call on Friday, October 10 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to services.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 16 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

H. Gilson Blair logo Need help with estate planning and probate? Click here

MyValleyTributes

  • Norman Lee Morgan, Jr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Norman Lee Morgan, Jr. Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - October 11, 2018

    Read More »
  • Julie A. (Nohra) Schiavone Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Julie A. (Nohra) Schiavone Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - October 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Phyllis Marie Hare Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Phyllis Marie Hare Obituary

    Howland Township, Ohio - October 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Michael E. Jenkins Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Michael E. Jenkins Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - October 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Bess E. (Mays) Thomas Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Bess E. (Mays) Thomas Obituary

    Liberty, Ohio - October 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Jacqueline Marie (DeCarlo) Merryman Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Jacqueline Marie (DeCarlo) Merryman Obituary

    Greenville, Pennsylvania - October 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Marjorie E. (Corll) Bucci Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Marjorie E. (Corll) Bucci Obituary

    Hubbard, Ohio - October 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Roseann Klempay Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Roseann Klempay Obituary

    Canfield, Ohio - October 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Virginia J.
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Virginia J. "Jenny" Hoosier Goldston Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - October 2, 2018

    Read More »
  • Betty Z. Cendroski Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Betty Z. Cendroski Obituary

    Negley, Ohio - October 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Mary J. Andres Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Mary J. Andres Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - October 15, 2018

    Read More »
  • Paul Frank Rovnak Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Paul Frank Rovnak Obituary

    Sharpsville, Pennsylvania - October 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Patricia Lucille Wright Wagner Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Patricia Lucille Wright Wagner Obituary

    Liberty Township, Ohio - October 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Garnett L. Hohman Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Garnett L. Hohman Obituary

    Champion, Ohio - October 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Ida Mae Stocker Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Ida Mae Stocker Obituary

    Newton Falls, Ohio - October 15, 2018

    Read More »
  • John Timar Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    John Timar Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - October 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Carol R. Spencer Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Carol R. Spencer Obituary

    Andover, Ohio - October 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Dawna Bailey Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Dawna Bailey Obituary

    Austintown, Ohio - October 9, 2018

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers

H. Gilson Blair logo Estate planning and probate help