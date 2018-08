Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - John T. Collister, 81, passed away Thursday, August 9, 2018, at Washington Square.

John was born on June 17, 1937.

His arrangements have been entrusted to the McFarland-Barbee Family Funeral Home.