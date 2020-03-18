John T. Santagata, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John T. Santagata, 78, former resident of Girard and Warren, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at O’Brien Nursing Home.

He was born October 30, 1941 in Youngstown, the son of John and Rose (Marinelli) Santagata.

He was a graduate of Girard High School, Youngtown State University and Westminster College.

John taught special education in the Bloomfield schools for 30 years.

He enjoyed golf, all Cleveland sports teams and was an avid gun and coin collector.

He is sadly missed by his three sons, Michael G. Santagata of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Michael’s twin, Mark R. Santagata of Warren and Nick Santagata of Arizona; one brother, Jerry Santagata of Girard and his former wife, Kimberly Santagata.

His parents precede him in death.

Private services will be conducted.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

