John T. Knapik, Jr., Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John T. “Jack” Knapik, Jr., age 83, of Clinton Street, Greenville, passed away Wednesday morning, December 16, 2020, in UPMC Horizon, Greenville.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on September 1, 1937, to John T. Knapik, Sr. and Catherine M. (Krempasky) Knapik.

Jack was a 1955 graduate of Chaney (Ohio) High School, where he excelled in baseball and basketball.

He served in the U.S. Army and U. S. Army Reserves.

Jack retired from Bolotin’s Furniture in Hermitage, where he had been employed in sales for 40 years.

He was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville and Reynolds V.F.W. Post #7599.

Jack was an avid bowler in the area and bowled in ABC Tournaments for ten years, as well as PA Bowling Association Tournaments for 25 years.

He was a die hard Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Football fan and he truly enjoyed attending his grandson’s baseball games.

On August 29, 1964, he married the former Ruth A. Waltenbaugh, she survives. Also surviving is his daughter, Sharon L. Richards of Salem, Ohio; a sister, Mary Korandovich and her husband, Bob of Youngstown, Ohio and his grandson, Noah M. Richards.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael School Endowment Fund, 85 N. High Street, Greenville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, December 22, 2020, 11:00 a.m., St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Rev. Christopher Barnes, Pastor, as celebrant.

Reynolds VFW #7599 Honor Guard will render military honors in the church at the conclusion

of the mass.

Inurnment will be in St. Michael Cemetery