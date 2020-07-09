John S. Teglas, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John S. Teglas, 92, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, July 6, 2020 at the Copeland Oaks Retirement Center.

John was born in Niles, Ohio on December 18, 1927 the son of Albert and Sophie (Moritz) Teglas and had lived in the Trumbull County area most of his life.



John retired in 1990 from Packard Electric as a foreman, machinist, tool and die maker. He previously worked at the Taylor Winfield Company, Warren.

John was an active member of the Niles South Side Presbyterian Church and participated in many church activities.

He was a World War II Army veteran and member of the constabulary.

John was a 65 year dedicated member of the Niles McKinley Masonic Lodge #794 F & AM.

He loved to travel with his wife and he enjoyed conversations with his longtime friends.



John is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Dave Hawk and grandson, Daniel Hawk, all of Green, Ohio; brother, William “Pete” Teglas of California; special friends, Gene and Myron; the McDonald’s restaurant group and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



John married Margaret Ann Litwiler on March 31, 1951 and she preceded him in death on June 7, 2014; three sisters, Esther Siska, Margaret Szuch and Sophie Stewart and two brothers, Julius Teglas and Albert Teglas are also deceased.

Calling hours will be from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home. The Funeral will follow at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Bruce Irwin officiating.

Burial will be in the Niles City Cemetery.



The family acknowledges the kind and compassionate care of the Copeland Oaks staff members especially nurse Rachel.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Akron Children’s Hospital Orthopedic Department.



