John S. Stempak Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - On Saturday, February 9, 2019, John S. Stempak, age 63, passed away in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital suddenly after an acute illness.

John was born in Gary, Indiana on June 1, 1955 to Richard and the late Theresa (Manista) Stempak.

John is survived by his fiancé, Daren Conway of Warren, Ohio; father, Richard Stempak of Pittsburgh (Ross Township), Pennsylvania; his siblings, nieces and nephews.

Full obituary to appear soon.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go www.cremateohio.com.