John S. Saniski, West Salem Township, PA

WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John S. Saniski, age 94, of Lininger Road, West Salem Township, passed away Saturday evening, March 14, 2020 in his residence.

He was born in New Bedford, Pennsylvania on September 29, 1925 to Andrew and Anna Saniski.

John was employed as a working supervisor and estimator for over 40 years in the landscaping industry around the Youngstown area.

He was of the Catholic faith and he enjoyed taking care of his property, helping his neighbors, woodworking and spending time with his family.

He served in the U.S. Army Air Force as a medic in Japan from 1946-1947.

On November 29, 1947 he married the former Marian M. Rushmore, she survives. Also surviving is his daughter, Judith A. Uhrin and two sons, Rick J. Saniski and Jeff P. Saniski, all of Greenville; three grandchildren, Stephen Uhrin and his wife, Cindy, Brian Uhrin and Lydia Fiest and her husband, Mark and five great-grandchildren, Madison Uhrin, Noah Uhrin, Dylan Uhrin, Brooke Saniski and Daniel Fiest.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, four sisters and a son-in-law, Joseph Uhrin.

As per John’s request, cremation was chosen and there will no services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.