John Robert Wratny, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, November 5, 2019, John Robert Wratny, surrounded by his close family and friends, ended his long battle with cancer.

John was born on July 10, 1956 in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Union High School where he was voted “Best All Around”’ and “Best Looking”. John played varsity football and with the help of his art teacher, became a master of drawing and painting.

Beyond high school, he followed in his father’s footsteps through apprenticeship in the Local 47 Pipefitters and Plumbers Union (now Local 449), where he was touted by colleagues as the “Best Pipefitter” they had witnessed. John retired after over 40 years with the union.

John was also a proud member of the Free Masons Lodge of the Craft Westminster 433. Also a member of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of New Castle 32nd Degree Mason.

If John was not working, he was following his true passion as an outdoorsman. There is no place he would rather be than on Lake Pymatuning or the Pymatuning River, using his “Fat Rat Lures” in his secret fishing holes, reeling in Muskie and Walleye. Out of the water, there was no game safe from his skills as a hunter. From trophy whitetail, to taking down rattlesnakes with a stick, he could outhunt any professional. He enjoyed many wonderful years in Linesville. Sometimes he took a ride just to enjoy its fresh spring water.

John also loved to spend time with his grandchildren. He especially cherished watching his grandson cast a fishing rod, even if it was only his backyard.

Not only was John a loyal union welder, he was also an entrepreneur. After buying and remodeling Tony’s Lounge in 1994, John managed it until 2002. Following his entrepreneurship, John put his master craftsmanship to use, buying homes and remodeling them to perfection.

John was preceded in death by his loving mother, Evelyn Ann Wratny (Gush) and father, Frank Michael Wratny (Fricksy).

He is survived by his daughter, Raquel Lynne Flora (Wratny); son-in-law, Dennis Eugene Flora, Jr. and two grandchildren, Apollonia Soteria Flora and Arsenio Mikol Flora, who will continue to honor his legacy, values and love for the outdoors.

John was a friend to many, always giving to others. His memory will continue through stories of his jubilant giggle and bright smile.

Visitation will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A Celebration of Life will be performed by Celebrant Raquel Marie DeCarbo on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home following visitation.