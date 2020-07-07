John Robert “Jack” Mrozek, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John Robert “Jack” Mrozek, 79, of Bowie, Maryland, formerly of New Castle, died Saturday, July 4, 2020 at his home in Maryland.

He was born December 6, 1940 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late John and Josephine (Maslyk) Mrozek.

He was married to the late Delores (Martino) Mrozek who died August 5, 2013.

Mr. Mrozek was a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service retiring after 40 years and he delivered flowers for Butz Florist for 30 years.

He was a Navy Veteran.

He was a member of St. Vincent De Paul Church and a very active volunteer at the church.

Jack also enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Wabash Bears.

He is survived by one son, John R. Mrozek and his wife, Kristin, of Pasadena, Maryland; one grandson, Anthony Mrozek and two stepsisters, Gretchen Ausse of Virginia and Rachel Vincent of Maryland.

He was also preceded in death by two stepbrothers, David and Ronald Menichino.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A Blessing Service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home; Deacon Dan Kielar will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Lucy Cemetery.