John R. Schuster Obituary

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Longtime restaurant owner and host, John R. Schuster, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, following a long illness.

The son of John H. Schuster and Sue Theil Schuster, John R. Schuster was born October 30, 1926, in Farrell, Pennsylvania and was soon joined by a sister, June.

He attended Farrell High School before entering the U.S. Navy during World War II. He served in the Pacific and after returning, attended Westminster College and worked several sales jobs while also helping out at John Schuster’s Steak House on Brookfield Avenue in Masury, Ohio, which had been started in 1946 by his father. On November 1, 1970, John R. Schuster took over as active director of the restaurant. There, alongside wife Marianne, John continued his father’s tradition of treating those who dined with him not as patrons but as friends. He operated the restaurant with grace, passion and a love of food and conversation—something that he delivered at the restaurant until he retired in 1998. It is a measure of the man that many whom he served during the restaurant’s long run still remember the restaurant fondly—whether it was because of the stellar clam chowder, beautiful dining room, sparkling hospitality, or reputation as a welcome meeting place for all.

John R. Schuster delighted in family, friends and conversation. He loved long meals, cold beer and getting every last bite of meat off a lamb chop.

John was preceded in death by father, John H. Schuster and his wife, Sophie Getsy Schuster; mother, Sue Theil Harmon; stepfather, Anthony Harmon; sister, June Schuster Testani and her husband, Joseph.

He is survived by his wife, Marianne Holodnak Schuster; daughters, Cynthia Schuster Eakin (Eric) and Joneen Schuster, Ph.D.; grandchildren, Marah (Andrew) and Judson Eakin and great-grandchildren, Eugene and Zella Morgan. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Nancy Balint and her fellow caregivers at Whispering Oaks in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, for providing comfort and support.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 5 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 6, in Christ Lutheran Church, 396 Buhl Boulevard, Sharon, with Rev. Michael Lazono, pastor, officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the Wheatland A.L., West Middlesex and Farrell V.F.W. Honor Guard.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 5 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.