John R. Sagenich, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Sagenich, age 89, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away at his residence on Thursday, September 8, 2020, with his family by his side.

John was born March 16, 1931, in DeLand, Florida. His parents John R. and Grace MacPherson Sagenich both preceded him in death.

He married the former Dorothy Elliott on February 17, 1963 and she survives at home.

John attended W. Middlesex High School and then went into the Merchant Marines and subsequently joined the Navy, where he was a UDT Frogman for four years.

John worked for most of his life as a welder for Westinghouse Corporation.

In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, basketball and racing his own stock car. John and a friend actually built an airplane. He was a member of the Wheatland American Legion, Post #432, where he was a former officer.

In addition to his wife he is survived by a daughter, Pamela Rodondi of Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son, Shawn Sagenich of Farrell, Pennsylvania, four sisters, Patricia DeBlaze of Sharon, Martha Williams of W. Middlesex, Maryann Smith of Florida and Sherry Nelan of Brookfield, Ohio, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son Brian Sagenich and four sisters, Barbara Carino, Betty Allen, Ginny Mitchell and Judy Cheza.

In keeping with John’s wishes there will be no visitation or service at this time.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Wheatland American Legion, 2 Cherry Street, Wheatland, Pa. 16161.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

