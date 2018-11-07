John R. Koren Obituary

John R. Koren, 67, of Gibson Road, Hempfield Township, passed away Sunday evening, November 4, 2018, in UPMC Hamot, Erie.

He was born in Poland Mines, Pennsylvania, on December 28, 1950, to John J. and Marie A. (Dawes) Koren.

He was a 1969 graduate of Greenville Senior High School, attended Penn State Shenango and was a graduate of Edinboro University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Arts.

John served in the United States Army from 1970-1975.

He was a partner with John Koren Well Drilling for 20 years and then was the owner of Lakeland Pottery from 1991-2008.

John was a member of the Greenville VFW Post #3374, where he had previously been active with the Honor Guard.

He loved shooting pool, golfing and working on his pottery for many years.

On July 29, 1972, he married the former Betty Wareham; she survives at home.

Also surviving are his two children, Jennifer L. Feicht and her husband, R.J., of St. Petersburg, Pennsylvania and Jack E. Koren of Greenville; a sister, Elaine Shearer of Youngstown, Ohio; a twin brother, James A. Koren and his wife, Shirley, of Spartansburg, Pennsylvania and three grandchildren, Brady Feicht, Abigail Feicht and Cassondralee Schwalm.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, November 7, 2018, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 South Main Street, Greenville, PA 16125.

Funeral service will be Thursday, November 8, 2018, 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Reverend V. David Foradori, pastor of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, officiating.

Burial with committal prayers and military honors rendered by Greenville VFW Post #3374 and will be in St. Michael Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.