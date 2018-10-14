John R. Ferry, Sr. Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - John R. Ferry, Sr. ,76, of Leetonia, passed away suddenly Friday, October 12, 2018, at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Ferry was born October 24, 1941, in Leetonia, a son of the late Samuel and Mary Coccari Ferry and had lived in this are all of his life.

John had worked for Ohio Casualty Insurance and was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Leetonia.

He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Joe Williams Post #131 American Legion.

He enjoyed fishing, bowling and sports, especially watching his grandchildren’s sports activities.

He is survived by his wife, the former Shirley Neff, whom he married May 2, 1964; his daughter, Mary Ann (Anthony) Trantham of Ravenna; his two sons, JR Ferry and his fiancée, Tammy Nicholas and Danny (Caroline) Ferry, all of Leetonia; two sisters, Theresa Kulifay of Poland, Jensie (James) Campbell of Washingtonville and his grandchildren, Erin Trantham, Trent Ferry, Roman Ferry, Marco Ferry and Taran Ferry.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his grandson, Stephen Trantham; two infant siblings; two sisters, Lina Everett, Rosie Chestnut and three brothers, Danny, Carmen and Joseph Ferry.

Arrangements handled by Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.