John R. Bowe, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – In a journalism career that spanned a half-century, John R. Bowe–better known as Jack–was a front-row witness to the massive technological changes that reshaped the industry.

When he began as a newspaper reporter in the 1960s, pages were still cast in hot lead. Transitioning to television in 1969, he saw the medium move from film to tape to digital servers by the time he retired in 2014.

Bowe passed away at home in Elk Rapids, Michigan on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the age of 78.

He was born in Schenectady, New York in 1942.

Bowe graduated from Notre Dame in 1964 and he remained passionate about his alma mater throughout his life.

He served as an officer in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1967, achieving the rank of captain.

After serving in the military, Bowe found his calling in journalism. He started working at the South Bend Tribune in 1967. He switched to television in 1969, working as news director at WSBT in South Bend, Indiana; WYTV in Youngstown, Ohio; KMST in Monterey, California; KGET in Bakersfield, California; WJHG in Panama City, Florida, KOLO in Reno, Nevada and KHAS in Hastings, Nebraska.

In that period, he won an Emmy and was inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame. He also flew strapped to the wing of an airplane, wrestled a bear and allowed himself to be maced on camera. He estimated that he attended almost 11,000 morning meetings and worked 67 election nights.

Bowe is survived by his wife, Karen and his children, Mary (Fidel) Vasquez, Michael (Lisa) Bowe and Brian J. (Heather) Bowe; a stepson, Mark (Debbie) Hanna and grandchildren, Antonio and Dominic Vasquez.

He was preceded in death by parents, J. Everett and Emily Bowe and his stepdaughter, Kelly Hanna Lange.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, a private service will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to the University of Notre Dame. Please direct your gift to the John R. Bowe Memorial Fund. Gifts may be made online at giving.nd.edu, by phone at (574) 631-5150, or by mail: University of Notre Dame, Department of Development, 1100 Grace Hall, Notre Dame, IN 46556.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 14, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.