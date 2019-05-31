John R. Benner Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Benner, 70, of Salem passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

John was born in Salem on October 25, 1948, the son of the late Russell and Anna Mae (Somers) Benner.

He was a graduate of West Branch High School, attended MIT and completed his training at GMI. John retired after over 30 years of service as a tool and die maker for General Motors.

He was an avid baseball and NASCAR fan but most important to him was spending time with his family and friends; especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sandy, whom he married on July 4, 1972; his children, Mike (Jamie) Benner and Jen Benner all of Salem. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Nolan and Violet Benner; two sisters, Linda Benner of Columbus and Susan Ream of Alliance and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Neil Orchard officiating.

A time of visitation will be held the hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday, June 6, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

