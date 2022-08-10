YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Paul Dudash, age 74 of Aurora, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

“Jak” is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia (née Nerone), of 45 years and their two children, Todd and Megan. Jak was the older brother to David (Peggy), Patricia (Joe) Nista, Michael (Diane), Marianne (Chuck) Vinopal, Joseph, Susan (Ted) Gagianas and Carol (Tom) Clarke and an uncle to many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Agnes Dudash and his youngest brother, Jim.

Jak was born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 2, 1948.

He graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1966 and then graduated with an engineering degree from Youngstown State University.

Prior to his retirement from University Hospitals, he ran his own consulting business and did IT consulting.

Jak was a talented musician and a competitive card player; he loved to follow the Cleveland Indians and the Cleveland Browns; he loved to dance, play video games and spend time with his family.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for family and close friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice in Jak’s name.