John Patrick Holbrook, Sr., Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Patrick Holbrook, Sr., 54, died on Wednesday afternoon, October 14, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Warren, Ohio on November 27, 1965 the son of Thomas Henery and Mary Elizabeth (Stephens) Holbrook.

He attended Niles City Schools.

John was a carpet installer.

He loved motorcycles, fishing and his cat, “Capone”. Most of all, John cherished the time spent with his family and friends.



John is survived by three sons, John P. (Tonya) Holbrook, Jr. of Niles, Thomas J. (Amanda) Holbrook of Boardman and Christopher (Kayla) Holbrook of Girard; daughter, Heaven Elizabeth Holbrook; nine grandchildren who lovingly called him “Papa John”; sister, Bonnie (James) Sarber of Niles; brother-in-law, James Zucco of Niles; two nieces, a nephew, two great-nieces and a great-nephew.



He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Carol Jean Madsen and Mary Alice Zucco and a brother, Henery Thomas Holbrook.



A Memorial Service for family will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

Family and friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24 prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Kerr Cemetery.



Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.

