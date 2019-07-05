John P. Vasil, Hermitage, PA – Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John P. Vasil, 88, of Hermitage, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at St. John XXIII Home in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

John was born on July 14, 1930, to John and Elizabeth (Popovitch) Vasil in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He attended Sharon City Schools, then worked on many construction jobs in the area, such as Hickory High School, Farrell Armory, Thiel College and Sharon Steel. He also worked for Westinghouse, Inc., until his retirement in March of 1985.

He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church in Hermitage.

He was also a member of the Slovak Home in Farrell and American Legion Post 299 in Sharon.

He was a veteran who served two years of active duty during the Korean Conflict with the 550th Field Artillery Rockets and was honorably discharged in 1955.

John was always active, he enjoyed Polka dancing, roller skating, ice skating, bowling, shooting pool and like to help with the catering at St. Michaels Church.

He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Hermine (Streber) Vasil at home, whom he married October 25, 1958, in St. Michael Church, which was located on Spearman Avenue, Farrell, at the time; two daughters, Barbara (Richard) Simon of Burghill, Ohio and Valerie (Steven) Barber of Jeannette, Pennsylvania; three granddaughters, Johnna (Richard) Matulja of Athens, Ohio, Jenna (Brian) Daugherty of Warren, Ohio, Anna (Edward) Kuszajewski of South Greensburg, Pennsylvania and one grandson, Alexander Barber of Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Also surviving is his brother, Norbert (Delores) Vasil of Sharon; three nieces and three nephews; eight great-grandchildren, Jacob, Thaddeus, Theodore, Frances, Libby, Hayes, Penelope and another great-granddaughter arriving in November.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother; Michael Vasil.

Parastas prayer service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, July 7, 2019, in the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Friends may call Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Panachida prayer service will begin at 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 8,h, 2019, in the funeral home.

Funeral Divine Liturgy will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, with Father Kevin Marks, officiating.

Burial will take place in St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service.