John P. Morgan, Jr. Obituary

NEW CASTLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – John P. Morgan, Jr., 79, of Laclair Drive, died Sunday, June 2, 2019 at his residence in New Castle.

He was born in New Castle on April 11, 1940 a son of the late John P. and Flora Mae (Rich) Morgan.

He was married to Mary Lou (Domenick) Morgan October 31, 1964, she survives in New Castle.

Jonny was owner and operator of Morgan Auto Paint and Supply for over 25 years. He also owned numerous car washes call Spray ‘N Vac in the area.

Jonny was one of the founders of Back to the ‘50’s and Thunder in the Cascades. He operated Back to the ‘50’s for 15 years and was also very active in numerous other local events.

In addition to his wife he is survived by two sons, Anthony John Morgan and his wife, Karen, of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and John David Morgan and his wife, Barbara, of New Castle; one brother, Richard Morgan and his wife, Barbara, of New Castle; one sister, Patricia Francescone and her husband, Bill, of New Castle and three grandchildren, Taylor Medeiros, Brayden Morgan and Kendyll Morgan.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Blessing services will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. Deacon John Carran will officiate.

Entombment will be in Parkside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be sent to: Foundation of Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics, PO Box 608, Downers Grove, IL 60515.

