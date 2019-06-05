John Mark Miletta Obituary

SHARON, PA (MyValleyTributes) – John Mark Miletta of Sharon, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 3, 2019 in his home. He was 63.

John was born January 2, 1956 to Samuel L. andMary (DiMatteo) Miletta.

He attended and graduated from Farrell schools in 1975.

John worked for Penn DOT for 38 years, until his retirement in 2013. He was known as “Tweet” by his friends and the traffic that passed by him while he worked on the roads.

He was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church.

John was the oldest of three children.

He is survived by his sisters, Marilee (Raymond) Wilmouth of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Renee Miletta of Sharon, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by two aunts, Ida Miletta of Sharon and Rosalynn DeCapua of Farrell, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Miletta and aunts, Josephine and Lena Miletta.

John will be buried next to his grandparents in St. Mary’s Cemetery Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held privately.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.