John M. Loveridge, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John M. Loveridge, age 94, of The Colony at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, passed away Thursday afternoon, April 2, 2020 in his residence.

He was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 30, 1925 a son of Benjamin and Winifred (Minniss) Loveridge.

In 1930, the family returned to the ancestral home at McQuiston’s Corners in Hartstown, Pennsylvania.

On December 23, 1947 John married the former Kathryn Neighbor and they were gifted with two children, George Loveridge of Transfer and Kathy Kobel and her husband, Richard, of Jamestown. Kathryn passed away July 1, 1989, John later married the former Sylvia Warrick on April 4, 1992, she survives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Kathryn and a brother, Benjamin Loveridge.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and safety concerns, a private family funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 6, 2020 in Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown with Rev. John Hodge, Pastor of Jamestown Methodist Church and Janice Good, Pastor of Sheakleyville Presbyterian Church, co-officiating. The service on Monday will be available to the public via Live Stream on this obituary page.

Burial will be in South Shenango Cemetery.