John M. Daris, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John M. Daris, age 85, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 in Hillcrest Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio.



Born April 5, 1934 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late John and Nellie (Lesinak) Daris.

He married the former Anna Mae Elavsky on July 15, 1961 and she survives at home.



John was a 1934 graduate of Farrell High School and served his country in the U.S. Army.

He worked for several years in the maintenance department at General American and then worked at Hewlett Packard in Warren, Ohio.



John liked to hunt, play cards and travel. He especially liked to travel to Africa and other impoverished countries to help his daughter distribute eyeglasses to those in need.

He attended St. Peter and Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church.



He is survived by two daughters Karen Psznick of Hermitage and Dr. Susan Daris of Twinsburg, Ohio and two grandchildren, Brooke and Morgan.



John was preceded in death by four brothers, Stanley Blosz, Alexander Wojtanowski, Kasmer Daris and Edward Daris and one sister, Clara Wojtanowski.



A private visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 24 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon Pennsylvania, followed by a private funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Jacob Deal officiating.

Burial will follow in America’s Cemetery.



Memorial contributions can be made to St. Peter and Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 699 Stambaugh Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.