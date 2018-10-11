John M. Allen, Jr. Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - A service will be held Monday, October 15, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in Genesis: The New Beginnings Ministries Church, 903 Franklin Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, for John M Allen, Jr., 42, of Youngstown, who passed away Thursday, October 4, 2018.

Family and friends may visit one hour prior to service (10:00 - 11:00 a.m.) on Monday, October 15 at the church with a repast to follow.

Arrangements are being handled by the directors at Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.