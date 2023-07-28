YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Lorant, age 61 of Beach City, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

He was born June 28, 1962, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Julius and Judy (Morey) Lorant.

He graduated from South Range High School in 1980.

John loved to sit at home and watch the drag races and ride his Harley motorcycle. He could be found hard at work either baking or meat cutting, which led him to being found at home in the kitchen cooking and making garlic powder, which he enjoyed doing for his family. John enjoyed spending his downtime inside either playing games on the computer or sitting and doing crossword puzzles. He also enjoyed looking up his family history on his father’s Hungarian side.

He is preceded by his father, Julius Lorant.

He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Beverly (Heck) Lorant; mother, Judy Lorant; sister, Jacqueline (Donald) Niem; sisters-in-law, Eva Sullivan, Barb (Terry) Masluk and Marg (Carl) Rossler; brother-in-law, Willie Heck and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Monday, August 7 at First United Methodist Church, 6749 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515 at 11:00 a.m. Friends may call from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. or at the luncheon that will follow immediately.

Condolences and special memories of John can be shared with his family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 30 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.