John Liko, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John Liko died on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in hospice care at Jones Serenity Circle. He was a resident at St. Paul’s for over seven years. He was 93.

Mr. Liko was born in Pike Run, Washington County, Pennsylvania, to Samuel and Judith (nee Fakla).

He attended California High School, but enlisted in the Army Air Corps (Air Force) before graduation. He trained as a bombardier for WWII and was recalled to active service for the Korean War.

He graduated from California State Teacher’s College in California, Pennsylvania, with a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Arts Education.

He married Diana (nee Padovani) in Charleroi, Pennsylvania, on June 7, 1952.

He taught industrial arts including mechanical drawing and drafting, as well as, wood and metal shop. He taught briefly in Brookfield, Ohio and for over 30 years in Sharpsville Area Schools.

In the 1960s he earned a master’s degree in guidance counseling from Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania.

He was an active member in state and local teachers educational associations. John was also a longtime member of the Sharpsville Service Club.

Mr. Liko and his wife traveled extensively after they both retired from teaching. Destinations included Mexico, Hawaii, the Caribbean, much of Europe, Russia, Scandinavia, Fiji, New Zealand and Australia.

The Likos celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2002. They were married for 52 years before Diana died in 2004.

Mr. Liko was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania, for over 50 years. He served as a church council member and usher. He was a 32 degree Free and Accepted Mason, member of Shenango Valley Lodge 810 for over 50 years.

He is survived by four daughters and four grandchildren, Cheryl L. Finnegan and her husband, Ed, Cary, Illinois Judith L. Pugliese, Fairview, Pennsylvania and her grown children, Katie, Virginia, and Sam, California, Deborah L. Kacko and her husband, David, Bay City Texas and grown children, Sierra and Jordan, Texas and Rebecca S. Liko, Springfield, Virginia; a stepsister, Mary Ann Yedlowski, Freeport, Pennsylvania.

A sister and half-brother preceded him in death.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N Michigan Avenue Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery next to his wife.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory.