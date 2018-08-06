My Valley Tributes

John L. McGaughey, Jr. Obituary

Jefferson Township, Pennsylvania - August 2, 2018

By:

Posted: Aug 06, 2018 11:14 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 06, 2018 06:51 PM EDT

JEFFERSON TWP., PA (MyValleyTributes) - John L. McGaughey, Jr., 86, of Jefferson Township died at 9:43 p.m. Thursday, August 2, 2018, at Sharon Regional Medical Center following an extended illness. 

John was born October 15, 1931, in Spangler, Pennsylvania, the son of Mary Katherine (Powell) McGaughey and John L. McGaughey, Sr. 

He was employed by Sharon Steel for 30 years as a crane follower and served in the Army from 1952 to 1954. 

John was a handyman and enjoyed gardening. 

He is survived by two sons, John McGaughey III and his wife, Debbie of Mercer and Charles McGaughey and his wife, Phyllis of Kansas City, Missouri; four sisters, Evelyn Jones of Pennsylvania, Martha Stahl of Texas, June Mottorn of Pennsylvania and Kathy McCown of Florida; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. 

John was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley McGaughey, whom he married December 7, 1957 and who passed away April 18, 2008; a daughter, Teresa McGaughey; a son, Frank McGaughey; two sisters, Rita Alexander and Ruth Leavens; a brother, Phil McGaughey and a grandson, Johnny Bowers. 

Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warriors Foundation. 

Calling hours will be held 11:00 a.m. to the time of service Tuesday, August 7 at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage. 

Services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 7 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. C. Charles Eckles, officiating. 

Burial will be in America's Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 7 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

