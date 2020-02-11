John L. Lewis Hockenberry, Adamsville, PA

ADAMSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John L. Lewis Hockenberry, 70, of 7735 Adamsville Rd., Adamsville, (West Fallowfield Twp.), passed away following an extended illness early Sunday morning, February 9, 2020 at Andover Village Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation in Andover, Ohio.



He was born in Springdale, Pennsylvania on February 12, 1949.



John was a graduate of Grove City High School and served two years as the Mercer County 4H Chaplain. Through 4H, he loved showing cattle, especially angus bulls.



He served two tours of duty in Vietnam with the Army.



John worked for Haskell Office Furniture in East Oakmont, as an equipment operator, for over 20 years.



He was a member of the Jamestown Fireman’s Club and Station 45.



John is survived by: his wife, Dawna (Crabb) Hockenberry, of Greenville; two daughters, Shelly Hockenberry of Linesville and April Mielecki and her husband, Jim, of Adamsville; two grandchildren, Alex Kyle of Conneaut Lake and Ariel Hockenberry of Linesville; a great-granddaughter, JoLynna Perez of Meadville; a brother, Joe Hockenberry and his wife, Jan, of Oakmont, Pennsylvania and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by: his father, Ted Hockenberry; his mother, Margaret (Guggie) Baker; three brothers, Teddy, David, and Robert Hockenberry and an infant daughter, Jennifer Lynn Hockenberry.



The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

