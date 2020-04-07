John L. “Jack” Brooks, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John L. “Jack” Brooks, 85, of 281 Douglas Street NW, Warren, departed this life Friday, April 3, 2020 at 9:18 p.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.

He was born December 24, 1934 in Warren, Ohio, the son of John Henry and Lucille Johnson Brooks.

Mr. Brooks was employed with Republic Steel Corporation for 32 years, before retiring in 1995.

He was a member of York Avenue Church of God, where he was on the financial team, trustee, sang in the choir, USAW Local and enjoyed fishing.

He married Gloria B. “Toogie” Brooks February 27, 1961; she died November 9, 2007.

He leaves to mourn two sons, Mark A. (Kristin) Brooks of Toledo and Larry K. (Renee) Brooks of Lithonia, Georgia; four granddaughters, Alana Brooks, Alexis Brooks, Kayla Brooks and Kelsey Brooks and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Lorenzo “Duke” Brooks.

Because of the COVID19 Crisis the family will have a Memorial Service at a later date.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.