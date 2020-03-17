John L. Hinchliffe, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John L. Hinchliffe, 79, died at his home Monday, March 16, 2020.

Born August 20, 1940 in Lisbon, he was a son of the late John Eyler Hinchliffe and Ruth (Whinnery) Hinchliffe.

He worked as a forker at Eljer Manufacturing in Salem for 35 years.

An Army veteran, John was a 1958 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School and was a member of Lisbon Eagles Aerie 2216 and VFW Post 4111. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a bottle collector.

Survivors include his daughter Kristina Owens of Boardman; his siblings Raymond Hinchliffe of Streetsboro and Thomas (Debbie) Hinchliffe and Marybeth (Bobby) Gasaway both of Lisbon as well as four grandchildren and his good friend Brad McCullough of Lisbon.

At his request, no services will be observed.

Arrangements were handled by the Weber Funeral Home.

