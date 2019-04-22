John L. Christoff Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Prayer will be 9:30 a.m. at the Fox Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian burial held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Church for John L. Christoff, 61, who passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 17, in Tampa, Florida.

John was born May 17, 1957 in Youngstown, son of John Joseph and Diana R. Wilson Chirstoff.

He went to St. Dominic grade school and was a 1976 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School, he attended Youngstown State.

John retired in 2008 from General Motors as a forklift operator after 30 years of service, he then moved to Melbourne, Florida.

He was a member of St. Dominic Church and St. Paul’s Church and most recently St. Joseph Church in Melbourne.

He was an avid golfer and member of the Western Reserve sportsmen golf league. His passion was playing his guitar, he was a singer and composer, he loved music. John enjoyed family vacations and spending time with his siblings and nieces and nephews, recently he had taken up fishing, he could always be found near the water or at the beach almost every day.

He leaves to cherish his memory his fiancée, Debbie Maynard of Melbourne; sisters, Mary Beth (Gary) Komsa of Poland and Ann Marie Christoff of Cuyahoga Falls and brothers, Michael C. (Ginna) Christoff of Poland, Mark A. (Mary Beth) Christoff of Mineral Ridge, William F. (Karen) Christoff of Sturgeon, Pennsylvania and Kenneth F. (Jennifer) Christoff of New Middletown. John also leaves 16 nieces and nephews and five great-nieces and great-nephews, along with Jaye Christoff and her daughters, Jolene Black and Charlene Barb. He will be sadly missed by his aunts and uncle and several cousins.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 25 at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.