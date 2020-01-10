John James DeLullo, Pulaski Township, PA

PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John James DeLullo, 93, of Pulaski Township, Lawrence County passed away at the Haven Nursing Home, New Castle, Pennsylvania on January 8, 2020.

John was born in Hillsville, Pennsylvania, Mahoning Twp. on April 12, 1926 to the late James and Julia Gliemno DeLullo.

He married Jean Thomson on September 16, 1950 and she preceded him in death on April 26, 2010.

John enjoyed tinkering with projects, his dogs, and his Gravely Tractor. He retired from Local # 64 Electrical Workers in Youngstown, Ohio.

Survivors include three sons: Timothy DeLullo of Pulaski, Pennsylvania Thomas (Susan) DeLullo of North Lima, Ohio; John T. (Laura) DeLullo of Poland, Ohio and four grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until the service at 7:00 p.m. at The Smith Funeral Home, 310 W. Neshannock Avenue, New Wilmington, Pennsylvania. The Rev. Marsha Parrish, Hospice Chaplin will officiate.

Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, New Bedford, Pennsylvania. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project.