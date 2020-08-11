John “Jake” T. Satonica, Jamestown PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John “Jake” T. Satonica, 83, of 309 Spring Street, Jamestown, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly, early Monday morning, August 10, 2020 at Austintown Healthcare Center in Youngstown, Ohio.



He was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on December 4, 1936 to the late John and Gertrude S. (Lelko) Satonica.



Jake was a graduate of Penn High School and served as an Airman 2nd Class in the US Air Force.

He worked as a welder at the former Greenville Steel Car for over 40 years. He invented “Grandma’s Lures” and was the owner/operator of Hi-Tec Custom Painting & Grandma’s Lures in Jamestown.



He loved hunting and spending time outdoors and was an expert fisherman. He was past president of the Penn Ohio Chapter of Muskies, Inc. and was inducted into the Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame in Wisconsin. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.



He was married to Rhoda M. (Durst) Satonica on December 27, 1956 and she preceded him in death on June 8, 2019.



Jake is survived by three daughters, Sharon Greathouse and her husband, Mark, of Hadley, Lori A. Irwin of Greenville and Barb Holiga and her husband, John, of Jamestown; a son, John “Kenny” K. Satonica of Jamestown; seven grandchildren, Shannon Greathouse, Amber Greathouse, Travis Greathouse, Jason Irwin, Joshua Irwin, Shane Holiga and his wife, Vangie and Renee Headley and her husband, Wayne and seven great-grandchildren, Jason Headley, Chloe Headley, Nevaeh Headley, Victoria Satonica, Ember Irwin, Blaze Irwin and Hailey Irwin.



In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, John “Merv” Irwin.



There will be no services.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Muskies, Inc. www.muskiesinc.org.

Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.

