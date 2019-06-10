John “Jack” Norman Robertson II Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “Jack” Norman Robertson II, 76, of Boardman and formerly of Elyria and Florida, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at 2:50 a.m. in Washington Square Nursing Home in Warren.

John was born January 20, 1943 in Elyria the son of the late John Norman and Regina M. Bodine Robertson.

He graduated from Elyria High School and entered the United Stated Air Force where he was honorably discharged on July 25, 1963.

John was a self-employed carpenter helping to build EPCOT at Walt Disney World; owned his own stain glass business, Robertson Stain Glass Studio and most recently worked at Handyman Hardware in McKinley Heights.

Memories of John will be cherished by a daughter, Diane Pink of Canada; a brother, Richard A. (Sandy) Robertson of North Olmsted; a sister, Margaret “Peg” (Myron) Lassen of Greeneville, Tennessee and by many nieces and nephews and his special friend, Diane Simerlink of Boardman.

Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by a son, John N. Robertson III; a brother, Thomas M. Robertson and a sister, Sara Jane Bennett.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service and a caring cremation will take place.

Inurnment will take place at a later date at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.