John “Jack” N. Shellito, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John “Jack” N. Shellito, age 88, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, in Sharon Regional Hospital.



Born July 16, 1931, in Cuyohoga Falls, Ohio, he was the son of the late Coy N. and Ruth Ashenfelter Shellito.



Jack was a 1949 graduate of New Castle High School and started his employment at Lockley Manufacturing in New Castle and then went on to work for Cory Manufacturing in Cory, Pennsylvania, as a quality control engineer until his retirement.



In his spare time, Jack loved amateur theatre and was involved with productions at the New Castle Playhouse, as well as the Butler Playhouse and Youngstown Playhouse.

He was of Presbyterian faith.



Jack is survived by one nephew, Joe Kelley of Sharon, Pennsylvania; two nieces, Joyce Cannon of Leetonia, Ohio and Janet Kelley of Van Nuys, California and a great-nephew, John Cannon of Leetonia, Ohio.



He was preceded in death by a sister, Donna and her husband, Howard Kelley and two brothers, a twin James and Robert Shellito.



In keeping with Jack’s wishes there will be no visitation or services at this time.

Burial will be in Castleview Memorial Park in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home.