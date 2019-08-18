John “Jack” E. Campbell, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “Jack” E. Campbell, 80, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at St. Joseph Memorial Hospital.

Jack was born in Warren on October 20, 1938, to John B. & Margaret (Groff) Campbell. He was a lifelong resident of the area.



After serving his country in Army, Jack became a meat cutter spending his career working for Kroger and eventually Giant Eagle before retiring.



In 1960, Jack was united in marriage to the former Joan A. Messersmith who preceded him in death in 1999.



Jack was a member of St. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church where he was involved with the Knights of Columbus.

He was also a member of VFW Post 1090.



Jack was an avid sports fan and lover of western movies and TV shows. He cheered for the Cleveland Browns and Indians, OSU Buckeyes and the Detroit Tigers and Lions. He also was frequently found on the golf course. Whether it was in local golf leagues at Candywood or Riverview golf courses and multiple golf vacations to Myrtle Beach with family. However, Jack’s greatest passion was his family. He was a devoted and loving “Pops” to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be missed dearly.



Visitation for Jack will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, Warren.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 in the mausoleum at Crown Hill Burial Park, 3966 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna.



Jack is survived by his sons, John (Kathy) Campbell and their son, Zachary, Cary (Jude) Campbell and their son, Spencer (Marina) and their children, Allegra and Evelina and their daughter, Anjelica and Michael Campbell and his daughter, Kayla.

Besides his wife, Jack was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Caroline Dorff.



Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

