John “Jack” A. Beatty, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John “Jack” A. Beatty, 86, of Greenville, formerly of Transfer, passed away with his family by his side, at his residence, on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.



He was born in his parents’ home in the Village of Osgood, Greenville, Pennsylvania on February 20, 1934 to the late Charles E. and Harriet I. (Smith) Beatty.



Jack played on his high school basketball team in Fredonia, where he graduated in 1951. He then played in the Greenville slow pitch softball league for Eckley’s TV and pitched for the team that won back to back state championships.



He worked at Westinghouse Electric and was a welder at the former Greenville Steel Car.



Jack loved nature and was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was a member of the Harthegig Conservation Club in Fredonia and the National Wild Turkey Federation.

He also enjoyed golfing, gardening, taking care of his lawn and music…and even learned to play the organ after retirement.



He was married to Dorothy “Dot” L. (Lightner) Beatty on July 15, 1952 and she preceded him in death on May 22, 2014.



Jack is survived by: two sons, Gary J. Beatty and his wife, Patricia, of Greenville, and Randy C. Beatty and his wife, Susan, of Greenville; two daughters, Debbie Nelson and her husband, Vincent, of Ballston Spa, New York and Lori Krumpak and her husband, Dave, of Greenville; two grandchildren, Addie L. Nelson of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Rachael V. Nelson of Ballston Spa, New York.



In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by: four brothers, Franklin “”Hank” E. Beatty, Earl L. Beatty, Charles “Charlie” E. Beatty, and Richard “Dick” J. Beatty and two sisters, Phyllis Ammann and Nancy Frants.



Private family services will be held and Jack will be laid to rest beside his wife at Delaware Cemetery in Fredonia.



Memorial contributions can be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959. Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of: OSBORNE-WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, PA 16125



