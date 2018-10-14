Watch Live: 27 First News

John J. Suhy, Sr. Obituary

Alliance, Ohio - October 12, 2018

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home, for John J. Suhy, Sr., 84, formerly of Youngstown, who died Friday morning, October 12, 2018, at Alliance Hospital.

He was born September 11, 1934, in Youngstown, a son of John and Gwendolyn Rhodabaugh Suhy.

Mr. Suhy was a former member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard and had served with the United States Army.

He was a self-employed property manager in Youngstown, was a school bus driver in Hubbard and formerly was an assistant manager at Silverman’s Department Store.

His wife, the former Alice “Cis” Whipple, whom he married October 16, 1954, died November 25, 2011.

He leaves three sons, John J. Suhy, Jr. and his wife, LuAnn, of Euclid, Todd E. Suhy and his wife, Debbie, of Atwater and Mark E. Suhy and his wife, Sharon, of Brooklyn; two sisters, Carol Bigelow of Louisiana and Dolly Davis of Virginia; four grandchildren, Jonathan, Nathen and Teresa Suhy, Richard Woodring and four great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Kirsten, Kaitlynn and Jackson.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his wife and two sisters, Barb Sauline and Dolores Balint.

There are no calling hours.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

