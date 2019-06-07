John J. Rozum Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held, Monday, June 10 at 10:00 a.m. in Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 159 Reed Avenue, in Campbell for John Joseph Rozum, 97, of Campbell, who passed away at his home on Thursday, June 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. ‘

John was born November 20, 1921 in Campbell, the son of Michael and Susan Horgas Rozum.

John attended Campbell Memorial High School and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army, 383rd Anti-Aircraft Battalion in the Pacific during WWII.

Upon returning home from the war, John married Zetha Mary Siegel of Edingburg, Pennsylvania in 1946; they were married for 65 years. Zetha preceded him in death in 2011.

He had a total of eight brothers and sisters, Ambrose Rozum, Anna Rozum of Campbell, Helen Rozum Tabak of Struthers, Mary Rozum Shiminsky of Campbell, Irene Rozum Kovalchick of Poland, Andrew Rozum of Euclid and Michael Rozum of Cincinnati, all of whom have preceded him in death.

He is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Rozum Delisio of Poland and leaves to cherish his memory four children: his daughter, Cheryl Conte of Swampscott, Massachusetts and his three sons, John Rozum, Jr. of Geneva-on-the-Lake, Edward Rozum of Campbell and Douglas Rozum of Stow. He also leaves his six grandchildren, Edward Rozum of Austin, Texas, Michael Rozum of Tarpon Springs, Florida, Alicia Rozum-Holby of Sacramento, California, John Rozum, Jr., of Warren, Melanie Rozum and Anthony Rozum of Stow and great-grandsons, Henry and George Holby.

John was a tool and die maker for Youngstown Sheet & Tube, Automatic Sprinkler Corporation and Bliss Manufacturing Company.

He also was known as a “jack of all trades” around Campbell, where for many years he could be found building a garage; putting on an addition; painting a house or repairing plumbing. He loved fishing, bowling, pitching horseshoes and cooking for family and friends. He was well known for his stuffed cabbages and his canned sweet and hot peppers. He also loved playing the guitar at neighborhood block parties and anywhere friends gathered.

He sang in the choir at St. John the Baptist Church for over 50 years.

He was a proud WWII veteran and he looked forward to attending the annual D-Day Re-enactment in Conneaut, Ohio.

Above all, John’s greatest pride was his family, he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

The family would like to extend our gratitude to “Mr. John’s” devoted caretakers, Misses Vicky and Esperanza Martinez, who made the last years of his life comfortable, fun and safe.

The Rozum family has entrusted the care of John to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Sunday, June 9, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the National Diabetes Foundation or Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care in Fairmont, Ohio, in John’s name.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 10 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.