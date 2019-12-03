John J. Monsanty, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. Monsanty, age 98, of Warren, entered into eternal rest Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Washington Square Nursing Home.

He was born August 15, 1921 in Canton, the son of Louis and Pasqualina (Torcasio) Monsanty and had lived in the area since 1954.

A graduate of Timken High School in Canton, John honorably served his country in the Army Air Corps during World War II.

When he returned from the war, he started his career as a mechanical engineer, beginning with Wean Engineering and ending with Packard Electric.

A bright, creative and loving man, John was a member of the Upton Association, for whom he designed and built the fence for the Upton House. He also belonged to the Astronomers Club and the Inventors Club. John had one patent and 15 other inventions.

Proud of his Italian heritage, he was active in the annual Warren Italian Festival, and enjoyed bocce, morra, bowling, golf, Bingo and creating or improving anything he could do with his hands. He grew massive gardens each year, including this year and everyone wanted his tomatoes.

He and Barb went to Arizona in the winter for 23 years. While there, he won a gold medal in the Arizona Senior Olympics in lawn bowling.

Precious memories of John live on with his beloved wife, Barbara (Fagan) Monsanty, whom he married November 20, 1954; two children, Bruce Monsanty (Livia Gomez) of Orlando, Florida and Charlene Monsanty (Marc Beechy) of Warren; one grandson, Trenton Beechy and two sisters, Katherine Mikesta of Canton and Delores Vanderwall of Canton.

Preceding him in death are his parents; a sister, Gloria McNamara and a brother, Rudolpho Monsanty.

Services are 3:00 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with military honors to follow.

Friends may call 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Thursday, December 5 at the funeral home prior to services.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 270 Franklin Street SE, Warren, OH 44483.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley and Washington Square Nursing Home for the wonderful care they provided for John in bis time of need.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.