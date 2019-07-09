John Howard Demmler, Jamestown, PA – Obituary

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John Howard Demmler, 65, of Depot Street in Jamestown, passed away at 1:11 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania.

He was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania, on August 16, 1953, to John J. and Sally (Axtell) Demmler.

John was a 1971 graduate of Jamestown High School and attended Gannon University before moving to Texas in 1980.

He worked for NASA and White’s Inc. in warehouse assembly, before moving back to Jamestown and working in the family business, Jamestown Builders, as a finish carpenter.

He was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed cooking, taking care of his plants and caring for his family. He loved his dog, Hero and was an avid reader and philosopher. He enjoyed sports, especially hockey and rooting for Pittsburgh sports teams.

John is survived by his wife at home, Rebecca “Becky” Lynn Osborne; they were married on May 14, 2004.

Also surviving are his father, John J. Demmler of Jamestown; his daughter, Angela M. Ellis and her companion, Michael Dembinski, of Erie; five grandchildren, Ashley and her husband, Allen, William, Nathan, Saundra and Olivia; three great-grandchildren, Julianna, Natalie, and Allison; four brothers, Bradley W. Demmler and his wife, Lisa, of Katy, Texas, Karl D. Demmler and his companion, Mary Burnett, of Jamestown, Douglas J. Demmler and his wife, Laura Jane, of Jamestown, Mark A. Demmler and his companion, Lawrence Fisher, of Pittsburgh and three sisters, Michelle L. DuPree and her husband, Todd, of Jamestown, Marcella L. Demmler of Jamestown and Melissa L. Shannon and her husband, Thomas, of Jamestown.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sally Demmler and his granddaughter, Madilyn Mae Dembinski.

The family will hold private services.

Memorial contributions can be made to Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Road, Greenville, PA 16125 or www.strayhavenanimalshelter.com.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125