John Hetz, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John B. Hetz, 88, of Liberty Township, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Liberty Health Care Center.

He was born December 1, 1931 in Warren, the son of Russell R. and Martha Jane (Whitney) Hetz.

John was a graduate of Howland High School, Class of 1949 and also graduated from Youngstown State University with a degree in business.

He honorably served his country as a bomber in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and worked as a truck driver for 28 years all throughout the United States, retiring in 1997. He also worked in various steel mills and in his family’s business, the Hetz Construction Company.

He enjoyed cars and trucks.

He is sadly missed by his loving wife, Shirley Ann Broman Kutevac Hetz, whom he married in 2004; a son, Matt Hetz (Debbie) of Missouri; a grandchild and a sister, Martha Tate of Seattle, Washington.

Preceding him in death are his parents; a son, Doug Hetz; a sister, Virginia Lee Hetz and a brother, Russell Hetz.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home. Friends may call 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to services.

Interment will follow at Niles Union Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones.

